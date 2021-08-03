Buhari salutes Bazoum as Niger marks independence anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of Niger Republic, Bazoum, on the country’s Independence Day being observed today, August 3, 2021.

According a statement by Garba Shehu, Special Assistant the President (Media & Publicity), the President describes Niger Republic as “one of Nigeria’s best friends Africa” and that the French speaking country “has always tremendous goodwill towards Nigeria.”

Buhari noted that, “despite the artificial division of Africa, the people of Niger share cultural affinity with Nigerians,” adding that “the colonial identity of the people of Niger Republic has never affected the spirit of mutual respect and brotherliness with their Nigerian neighbours.”

He described Bazoum as “a great Africanist who has statesmanship since his election April this .”

Buhari told Bazoum: “As celebrate your independence today, I send hearty best wishes on behalf of the and the people of Nigeria.”

