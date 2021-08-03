Buhari salutes Bazoum as Niger marks independence anniversary

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the President of Niger Republic, Mohammed Bazoum, on the country’s Independence Day being observed today, August 3, 2021.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President describes Niger Republic as “one of Nigeria’s best friends in Africa” and that the French speaking country “has always demonstrated tremendous goodwill towards Nigeria.”

Buhari noted that, “despite the artificial division of Africa, the people of Niger share cultural affinity with Nigerians,” adding that “the colonial identity of the people of Niger Republic has never affected the spirit of mutual respect and brotherliness with their Nigerian neighbours.”

He described Bazoum as “a great Africanist who has demonstrated statesmanship since his election in April this year.”

Buhari told Bazoum: “As you celebrate your independence today, I send hearty best wishes on behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria.”

