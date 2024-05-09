Buhari salutes Awujale at 90, says he is an exemplary chief

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the nation in celebrating Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of the Ijebu Kingdom as he marks his 90th birthday.

Oba Adetona has the record of being one of the nation’s longest reigning chiefs, having been on the throne ahead of the country’s independence since April 1960.

According to a statement issued by a former Presidential Aide, Malam Garba Shehu, the former president said he is proud of his “special relationship with the Oba and his subjects.”

President Buhari described the Awujale as an “exemplary chief who leads through example and shows the conduct of a true statesman.



“Oba Adetona exemplifies how a traditional leader should conduct himself and how to treat others, whether they are his subjects or not. His respectable demeanour towards others and his humility and personal integrity are exemplary.”

He wished him a longer life in service and good health.