Buhari salutes Asagba of Asaba at 98

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja rejoiced with Asaba people, the government and people of Delta on the 98th birthday anniversary of the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien.

In a congratulatory message the president noted that the 31-year reign of the Asagba had translated into development, peace and cohesion between the people of the state and the entire country.

The message was issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu.

“I rejoice with the people of Asaba and indeed Delta, who must be very proud to have one of the most respected traditional rulers in the country.

“Your passion for the well-being of your subjects, Delta and the nation is legendary. Your devotion to development and peace in all facets is quite commendable and worthy of emulation,’’ the president noted.

President Buhari affirmed that the Asagba is noted for his scholarly disposition as well as protection of traditional institutions and values.

He noted that the traditional ruler had never refrained from using his wealth of knowledge and experience to offer good and timely advice to people in positions of authority.

“As God almighty blesses you with long life, my prayer is that the country will continue to benefit from the wisdom and generous thoughts emanating from the throne,’’ President Buhari prayed. (NAN)

