Buhari salutes Akanni Aluko at 78

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated the Publisher of defunct Third Eye Newspaper, Chief Akanni Aluko, on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, joined family, friends and associates in honouring Aluko.

He commended the publisher for not allowing other challenges to affect his passion for humanitarian causes, the less-privileged and the vulnerable in the society.

Buhari also recognised Aluko’s vast experience in the media and the business world as well as his contributions to human capital development in the country.

According to him, this has earned him the respect of his peers and colleagues.

The president assured Aluko, as he was counting the blessings of another birthday, of his good wishes and the best for the years ahead. (NAN)

