Buhari salutes Ace Broadcaster, The Alamu Man, at 70

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with renowned broadcaster, Smolette Adetoyese Shitu-Alamu, popularly known as The Alamu Man, on occasion of his 70th birthday. The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, applauded the writer, actor, disc jockey, presenter, producer, news reporter, editor, sports writer, current affairs commentator, documentarist, and, indeed, a mixed bag of talents.

He noted that Shitu-Alamu had excited and brought joy to radio listeners, particularly in the Western part of the country in the past 45 years. Buhari, therefore, appreciated the multiple gifts bestowed by God on ‘The Alamu Man’, and how he has used it to bring joy to humanity, congratulating him, his family, friends, and professional colleagues on such milestone birthday.

He wished the actor and conference speaker greater exploits as he mentors the younger generation, counseling him to show them the path of ethical practice and respect for rules. He observed that these principles had made The Alamu Man a much loved media personality over the past four decades.(NAN)