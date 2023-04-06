Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, confirmed this development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adebayo, the president also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had in July 2022 approved the appointment of Hajiya Saratu Umar as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the NIPC for a fresh term of five years.

Umar was first appointed to the position in July 2014. (NAN)