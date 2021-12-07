Buhari sacks management of AEDC, approves interim governing council

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the management of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company AEDC over Monday’s strike by the staff.

A statement from the office of the Minister of State Power , Mr Goddy Jeddy-Agba, in Abuja on Tuesday said the sack which was conveyed by the presidency to the Federal Ministry of Power takes immediate effect.

The statement said that a new interim governing board had been appointed to oversee the day-to-day operations of the distribution company.It said, “Following the recent industrial action embarked on by its staff over non-payment of arrears of pensions, allowances, salaries and promotion.

“The Minister of Power Mr Aliyu Abubakar and the Minister of State Power, Mr Goddy Jedy Agba had earlier on intervened through dialogue with the ministry of labour.

“Bureau of Public Enterprise, and the Nigerian union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, to resolve and call off the 14 hours strike action.”

The statement recalled that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and parts of Edo were in total black out between 7 am in the morning to about 8 pm on Monday following the industrial action.

It said the presidential directives as conveyed had also directed the Bureau of Public Enterprises to set up a new management team for the AEDC.

“However in a memorandum of understanding MOU, jointly signed by the Minister of state power Goddy Jedy Agba, the chairman Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, Sanusi Garba.

“Director-General Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoli, Joe Ajaero on behalf of the union.

“The Federal Government has ordered the suspension of the strike, given 21 days within which the outstanding emoluments and entitlements of staff will be paid.

“Government has described the non-performance and incompetence of the AEDC as a national embarrassment, saying the suspension of the management team subsists until further notice,” it said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...