Buhari returns to Abuja, honours serving officers in Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abuja, 5.40pm, on Friday after eight days working visit to Katsina, spending the Eid-el-Kabir celebration his country home  Daura. 

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) confirmed a statement.

Sheh recalled that during the visit, the President commissioned Zobe Regional Water project, which will provide 50 million litres of water to the state, and the first NALDA Integrated Farm Estate that will create  job for families, and equip many with modern farming techniques for crops and livestock.

He also commissioned a 50km Dutsin-ma-Tsaskiya Road Dutsin-ma .

On Sallah day, the President met with NYSC members serving in Daura, and gave 2 cows, one million naira and 20 bags of rice.

President Buhari also hosted of the House of Representatives, Femi and some lawmakers,  12 APC governors, members of Katsina State House of Assembly and some top government officials like the GMD NNPC, Mele Kolo Kyari and Accountant General of the , Ahmed Idris. 

Before departure, the President donated 22 cows to military serving in Katsina and Daura. He donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force base in Katsina, the state capital and five each to the Battalion and the Air Force base in Daura. 

The soldiers on guard duty at the residence were given two. 

