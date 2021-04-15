Buhari returns to Abuja from London – See photos

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after successful medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the presidential aircraft conveying the president and some presidential aides landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja at about 4.45 p.m.

Those at the airport to the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the of the Federal Capital Territory (), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were the service chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

NAN reports that the president, after a brief welcoming at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.

Buhari had on March 30 departed Abuja for London, United Kingdom, for routine medical check-up. (NAN)

