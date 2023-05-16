Buhari returns from London

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after joining other world leaders to attend the coronation of His Majesty, King Charles III as King of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Commonwealth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader, who returned to Abuja on Tuesday evening, extended his stay in London after the coronation by one additional week on health ground.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on May 10, said the president would be in London for an additional week, at the behest of his Dentist, who had started attending to him.

”The Specialist requires to see the President in another five days for a procedure already commenced,” Adesina added.

While in London, President Buhari participated in the Commonwealth Leaders Summit where he again expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The president’s position was informed by the turnout of voters and the generally peaceful atmosphere under which the elections took place.

Buhari said the country learnt lessons which would make subsequent polls even better.

The theme of the event focused on the future of the Commonwealth as a body and the role of the youth.

President Buhari was welcomed by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Musa Bello, security chiefs as well as other government officials. (NAN)