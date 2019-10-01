Buhari restates call for unity, insists Nigeria will emerge stronger, more resilient

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his call for unity among Nigerians.He said despite the present challenges, Nigeria will emerge stronger and more resilient.

The President made this call in his 59th year anniversary broadcast to Nigerians on Tuesday October 1, 2019.

He said, “let me reiterate my call for unity across our dear nation” as he added, “Nigeria will emerge from our present challenges stronger and more resilient than ever – but only if all of us join hands to entrench Good Governance, foster Inclusive Economic Development, and defend and protect our Nation from all those who would wish us ill.

Speaking on the fight against corruption, the president said the government has “already strengthened our law enforcement agencies in obtaining evidence, investigating suspects and facilitating the recovery, forfeiture and confiscation of property implicated as proceeds of crime.

“An example is the US$300 million recently identified as part of the Abacha money-laundering case, working closely with the Government of the United States of America. The Federal Ministry of Justice is working with the US Department of Justice to conclude a Memorandum of Understanding to expedite the repatriation of these funds

“The P & ID Arbitral Award has underscored the manner in which significant economic damage has been caused by the past activities of a few corrupt and unpatriotic Nigerians.

The president however noted that “The blight of Corruption is fighting back. Nevertheless, this is a battle that we shall see through and this is a war, which we shall win by the Grace of God.

“I will also call upon all Nigerians, from every walk of life, to combat Corruption at every turn. By choosing to question and confront corrupt practices, by reporting unethical practices or through whistleblowing. Together, we can overcome corruption and will no longer be a country defined by corruption,”Buhari said.