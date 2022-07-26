Buhari requests Senate to confirm Justice Ariwoola as CJN, 19 INEC RECs, others

By Haruna Salami

Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of

Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The request was contained in a letter dated 25th July, 2022, and read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan,

at the start of plenary.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as

amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as

the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Ariwoola’s appointment as CJN by President Buhari was sequel to the resignation of former Chief

Justice Muhammad Tanko on 27th June, 2022.

Tanko’s resignation was against the backdrop of a protest by 14 aggrieved Justices over issues of welfare,

even though the former CJN, in his resignation letter, cited health grounds as reason for his decision.

In another letter to the Senate dated 21st July, 2022, Buhari requested the upper chamber to confirm the

nomination of Dr. Suleiman Agha Afikpo as Commissioner representing the South-East zone, at the National

Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He explained that the request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(2) of the Hajj Commission Act.

Cap. 321, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

Buhari, in another letter requested the Senate to confirm four None Executive Directors on the board of the

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

In addition, the President requested the Senate to confirm 19 INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners.

He explained that 14 of the commissioners are for fresh appointments for 5 years, while 5 are reappointment

for final term of five years.

“While I hope that the submissions will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept,

Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration”, Buhari concluded.

