Buhari requests Senate to confirm Ahmad Halilu as NASRDA DG

March 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



President Muhammadu has requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of Ahmad Halilu as the substantive Director General of the National Space and Development Agency (NASRDA).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’ Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development statement on Tuesday Abuja.

letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the president said was acting line with Section 14 (1) (2) of the NASRDA Act 2010.

Halilu was until his nomination, the acting Director General of the agency after being the Director charge of Strategic Space Applications the same organisation from 2009 to 2019.

has participated in workshops and conferences on Global Change, Environmental Pollution and Security.

Halilu also participated in conferences on Future Earth Observation Satellite Programmes and Geospatial Information Management; and Geospatial Technologies for Economic Diversification among others.

previously worked at the National Population Commission, Federal University of Technology , Minna and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,