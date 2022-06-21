Buhari requests Senate confirmation of 7 ministerial nominees

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the nomination of seven nominees as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The confirmation request was contained in a letter read on the floor during the start of plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari in the letter explained that the request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The nominees are Jerry Ikechukwu Iko (Abia State); Umana Okon Umana (Akwa Ibom State), Ikumakaman Joseph Ukama (Ebonyi State), Goodluck Nnana Ordia (Imo State), Umar Ibrahim El-Yakukub, (Kano State), Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, Ondo State and Odum Odi (Rivers State).

Lawan noted that copies of their curriculum Vitae were attached to the letter for the consideration of the Senate.

Buhari hoped that this exercise will “receive the usual expeditious consideration” of the distinguished members of the senate.

This development is not unconnected with the resignation of some ministers who were eyeing the number one seat of the country.

