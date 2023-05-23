Buhari requests Senate approval of N16 bn for Borno

By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the Senate to approve over 16 billion naira for Borno state following the execution of federal roads by the state government.

The President’s request came in a communication to the Senate read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan at plenary on Tuesday.

Lawan said similar approvals were made, sometimes in February were the president had sought for Senate approval of 6 billion naira and 3 billion naira as promissory notes for Plateau and Borno states respectively.

According to the Senate President it was in furtherance of similar request, the president wrote for the approval of 16 billion naira to be disbursed to Borno State Government for works on the road from Damboa to Chibok.