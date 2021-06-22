Buhari requests NASS to approve N895bn Supplementary Budget

By Haruna Salami
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the National Assembly to approve a supplementary budget N895 billion.


Buhari's was read by Ahmad Lawan at plenary.


The to the National Assembly is sequel to Federal Executive Council approval the sum on June 9, 2021.


The appropriation is meant to to boost military operations and facilitate procurement COVID-19 vaccine.


It will be recalled that Buhari signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N13.59 trillion into law on December 31, 2020.

Minister of Finance, speaking recently after FEC approval of the aforementioned sum, noted the need for the "urgent procurement of vaccines and also the need for funding, to ensure that Nigeria is able to meet its under the Nigerian Comprehensive AIDS programme, as well as the urgent need to specifically enhance the of our military and para military agencies to tackle the various security challenges that we currently the ,".

