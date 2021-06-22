Buhari requests NASS to approve N895bn Supplementary Budget





By Haruna Salami

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested the National Assembly to approve a supplementary budget of N895 billion.



Buhari’s request was read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan at plenary on Tuesday.



The request to the National Assembly is sequel to Federal Executive Council approval of the sum onJune 9, 2021.



The appropriation is meant to to boost military operations and facilitate procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.



It will be recalled that Buhari signed the 2021 appropriation bill of N13.59 trillion into law on December 31, 2020.



Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, speaking recently after FEC approval of the aforementioned sum, noted the need for the “urgent procurement of vaccines and also the need for funding, to ensure that Nigeria is able to meet its commitment under the Nigerian Comprehensive AIDS programme, as well as the urgent need to specifically enhance the capacity of our military and para military agencies to tackle the various security challenges that we currently have in the country,”.

