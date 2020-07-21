Buhari replies Senate: It’s my prerogative to appoint, sack Service Chiefs

Share the news













By Danlami Nmodu

The Presidency has, for the first time since the 9th National Assembly came on board, reacted in a combative way to a resolution of the Senate.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Senate had on Tuesday asked the Service chiefs to resign or be sacked over Nigeria’s seemingly intractable security challenges and the aftermath.

But in an unusual reaction, the Presidency literally a asked the Senate to mind its business and leave the issue of appointment or sack of service to the president who will act in the best interest of the country, always.



Reacting to the Senate’s resolution, Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina said, “The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.



Adesina said,”The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”





