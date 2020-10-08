Buhari renews tenure of Railway Corporation’s Managing Director

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, has renewed the tenure of the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation((NRC), Mr Freeborn Okhiria.

Ajani said the real was made via a letter, Ref: No SH/COS/17/A/1698 and dated Oct. 5, 2020.

“President Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Engr. Freeborn Edetanlaen Okhiria, as the Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

“This is in accordance with the relevant section of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act. Cap 129, LFN, 2004.