Buhari renews tenure of Niger Delta Power Holding Coy MD, 2 EDs

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company(NDPHC) and Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.









The renewal will take effect from Aug. 25 for a period of four years.

The appointments of three additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity. (NAN)

NAN reports that Shehu is the Executive Director (Finance and Administration) and Ife Oyedele, the Executive Director (Engineering and Technical Services).







Shehu has a First Class Honours Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

NAN reports that in August 2016, Ugbo was appointed the substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDPHC.

