Buhari renews Dikio’s appointment as interim administrator of Amnesty Programme

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of retired Col. M. D. Dikio as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for another one-year tenure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari approved the appointment of Dikio as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from Aug. 21, 2020.

This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Adesina, inspite of the challenges, Dikio has been able to command widespread respect amongst the various stakeholders in the Niger Delta. (NAN)

