Buhari renews Dikio’s appointment as interim administrator of Amnesty Programme

October 14, 2021 Favour Lashem



 President Muhammadu Buhari has approved renewal of of retired Col. M. D. Dikio as Interim Administrator of Presidential Amnesty Programme for another one-year tenure.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Buhari approved the of  Dikio as Interim Administrator (Amnesty Programme) with effect from Aug. 21, 2020.

This followed President’ approval of disengagement of Prof. Charles Dokubo from as Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with effect.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Adesina, inspite of challenges, Dikio has been able to command respect amongst various stakeholders in Niger Delta. (NAN) 

