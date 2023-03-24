Buhari renews appointment of NLTF CEO, NACA DG

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointments of the Director General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF).

This is contained in a statement signed by Willie Bassey, the Director, Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday in Abuja.

Bassey stated that the appointments which would be effective from 26th February, 2023 for the NLTF CEO, and 26th June, 2023 for NACA DG, were for a final term of four (4) years respectively.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the renewal of the following appointments: Bello Maigari, Executive Secretary/ CEO, National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), 26th February ,2023 for a final term of four (4) years.

“Dr. Gambo G. Aliyu, Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), 26th June, 2023 for a final term of four (4) years.

“The President congratulates all the appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.”