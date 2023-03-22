Buhari rejoices with Wamakko over APC’s victory in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto North), over the successful governorship poll in Sokoto State, which brought Ahmad Aliyu, as the elected Governor under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari, in telephone conversation with Wamakko described the election that gave victory to Aliyu as a huge success, saying, ”that was what the people of Sokoto State truly want.”

The president as quoted in a statement issued to newsmen by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s media aide in Sokoto on Wednesday said the election was the will of God.

“The election is historic, hence the need for the newly -elected officials to ensure the fulfillment of their campaign promises to the electorate.

“I congratulate you and the Governor -elect. He should put in his very best to provide developmental projects for the progress of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” Buhari urged.

Responding to the call, Wamakko, a former Governor of Sokoto State lauded Buhari for the epochal call.

He also extolled Buhari for always having the people of Sokoto State at heart and assured him of a good counselling to the Governor-elect for him to roundly succeed.

Wamakko described Buhari as a true democrat who stood firmly and patriotically for the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

He appreciated Buhari for his committed leadership and invaluable advice towards the development of Nigeria as the Nigerian president. (NAN)