Buhari rejoices with Timipre Sylva at 58

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on his 58th birthday, July 7, 2022.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Thursday in Abuja, lauded Sylva for years of service to his state, Bayelsa, and the country at large.

Sylva had variously been member of the state house of assembly in old Rivers , special assistant to a former minister of petroleum, governor, Bayelsa, and now, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Buhari rejoiced with the Sylva family, their relations, friends and acquaintances on the joyous occasion, wishing the minister good health, long life, and greater service to God, country and humanity. (NAN)

