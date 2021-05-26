Buhari rejoices with Soun of Ogbomosoland at 95

  Buhari has rejoiced with Oba Oladunni Ajagungbade III, Soun of Ogbomosoland as he clocks 95 on May 27.

Buhari made his feelings known in a congratulatory message by his , Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He congratulated sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland as well as the government of Oyo State as they celebrate a long, purposeful, beneficial and reign dotted with development, rapid transformation, purposeful leadership and peace.

He affirmed traditional ruler, the longest reigning Soun had continued to deploy his God-given wisdom and longevity to steadily steer the ship of the town, proffering sound advice to governments at all levels and creating an atmosphere for peace.

The prayed that almighty God would bless the traditional ruler with more years in good , as he continues to serve Ogbomosoland and the country. (NAN)

