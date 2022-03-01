Buhari rejoices with Pastor Adeboye at 80

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), the Christian community, particularly clergymen in Nigeria and abroad, in celebrating with Pastor Enoch Adeboye on his 80th birthday, March 2.

In a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, Buhari felicitated the wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye, family members, friends and relations as the General Overseer turns an octogenarian.

He commended Adeboye for walking the path of a righteous man by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

The president recalled his private and public meetings with the renowned preacher and teacher of the Bible over many years, most remarkably the visit when he was recuperating in London in 2017.

He appreciated Adeboye’s warmth and friendliness, which he also extended to leaders and others from all walks of life.

According to the president, Adeboye’s contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling

.

He also lauded him for impacting greatly on the nation’s education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

The president saluted the focus of the RCCG leader on works of the Kingdom and peace for the nation, praying that his path would be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

