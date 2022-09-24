Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno on his 65th birthday on Friday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the President, at a special audience, appreciated the NSA for his services to the country.

He wished the NSA good health, longer life, and greater service to God and humanity.

Monguno served meritoriously in the Nigerian Army, and held positions like Commander Guards Brigade, 2007-2009, Chief of Defence Intelligence, 2009-2011, among others.

He was appointed National Security Adviser by President Buhari in July, 2015. (NAN)

