Buhari rejoices with Kingsley Osadolor at 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalist, lawyer and administrator, Kingsley Osadolor on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Saturday, joined the media and the legal profession to celebrate the editor, legal mind, former commissioner and now television host.

Buhari described Osadolor as “one of the very best in his profession.”

He enjoined Osadolor to continue using his divine endowments for the good of society and the country, adding that Nigeria would always find his contributions salutary and germane to national development.

The president wished Osadolor, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE) good health, long life, and all round prosperity. (NAN)