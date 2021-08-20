Buhari rejoices with Itsekiris over Emiko’s coronation as 21st Olu Warri

Muhammadu has congratulated all Itsekiris, home and abroad, the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri Aug. 21.

The , congratulatory issued by Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, Friday in , saluted the kingdom for overcoming the issues that arose after the initial appointment of the Olu-designate.

He pleaded that any other outstanding matter be amicably resolved in the interest of peace and tranquility in the kingdom.

, while acknowledging the peaceful disposition of Itsekiris to peace in the Niger Delta zone and the country in general, urged the Olu to use gift and intellect to serve people.

He expressed the hope that the epoch would consolidate on the peace, progress and prosperity of all of the kingdom. (NAN)

