Buhari rejoices with Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami at 79

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Zuru Emirate Council, the government and people of Kebbi in celebrating with the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sani Sami on his 79th birthday, Oct. 24, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari rejoiced with the former military officer, and former Governor of Bauchi State.

The president saluted the traditional ruler who distinguished himself in service, fighting for the unity of the nation, and relentlessly sustaining his voice for good governance and democracy.

He affirmed that the retired major-general, who answered the call of his community to sit on the throne of his fathers, deserved commendation for his steadfastness, dedication and selflessness.

He particularly lauded the emir for pushing for the interest and wellbeing of others.

According to the president, Sami’s entrepreneurial gifts will continue to stand him out for recognitions, and his magnanimity in raising champions in key sectors of the economy will always be a reference for generations.

Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the Emir of Zuru and his family. (NAN)

