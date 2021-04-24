President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Godab Nigeria Limited, Godwin Abayomi, on his 80th birthday, April 23, 2021.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari commended Abayomi for his industry and job provision through his engineering and construction works not only in Nigeria but also outside the country.

The president joined family and friends in celebrating the Kogi-born real estate entrepreneur for filling the gap in the provision of housing infrastructure in the country.

He also noted Abayomi’s commitment and dedication to humanity through his selfless services to his community, urging him to continue his good works.

Buhari prayed for a long healthy life for Abayomi. (NAN)

