Buhari rejoices with Abayomi GODAB MD at 80

April 24, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Godab Nigeria Limited, Godwin Abayomi, on his 80th birthday, April 23, .

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his , Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari commended Abayomi for his and job provision through his engineering and construction works not only in Nigeria but also outside the country.

The joined family and friends in celebrating the Kogi-born real estate entrepreneur for filling the gap in the provision of housing in the country.

He also noted Abayomi’ commitment and dedication to humanity through his selfless services to his , urging him to continue his good works.

Buhari prayed for a healthy life for Abayomi. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,