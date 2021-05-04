Buhari reconvenes security council meeting at Aso Villa

 President Muhammadu Buhari has reconvened the meeting of the National Security Council, which started on May 30, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports meeting was called by the president continue deliberations on issues of national security .

in attendance at today’s meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi and the National Security Adviser the President, retired Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno, as well as the acting General of Police, Usman Baba.

The Chief of Defence , Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army ; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval ; Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo, are also in attendance at the crucial meeting. (NAN)

