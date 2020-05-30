Buhari reconstitutes NNPC Board

President Muhammadu has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.

Members of the new Board are: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood  Attah (North Central), Magnus Abe (South South), Dr Stephen Dike (South East), and Chief Pius Akinyelure (South West).

Presidential Spokesman, who announced this move in a statement Saturday said “the new board will be in place for three years.”


