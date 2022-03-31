Buhari reconstitutes Governing Council of National Institute for Labour Studies

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Governing Council of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS), with Mr Sam Onokohwomo (Kowho) as Chairman.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s media aide, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the reconstitution of the council followed the expiration of the tenure of the former board of the institute.

Shehu said other members of the new board include Brig.-Gen. Umar Gital Yusuf, representing the Nigerian Army; Mrs Omoabie Udeme Akpan, representing the Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Falaye Olaleye, representing the Nigeria Police Force.

Others are Amb. Obinna Agbugba, representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Umaru Ahmadu, representing Service Strategy and Policy Office; Comrade Salamatu Aliyu (Member), representing the Nigeria Labour Congress; and Comrade Babatunde Olatunji, representing the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Mr Femi Mokikan, representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association; Adeniyi Ologun, representing the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association; Comrade Nasir Fagge, representing Nigerian Universities and Comrade Issa Aremu, the Director-General of NILS, would also serve as members.

The presidential aide said the council would be inaugurated by the Supervising Minister of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, on a date to be communicated to all appointees.

“Their appointment is for a period of four years,’’ Shehu further revealed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

