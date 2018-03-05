Buhari recieves Liberia’s George Weah in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with the visiting Liberian President, Mr George Weah, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja behind closed doors.

Weah, who is said to be on a “Thank You’’ visit to Nigeria, arrived the Presidential Villa at about 12.33 p.m.

The former football star and a one-time World Footballer of the Year, was sworn in as Liberia’s new president on Jan. 22.

Weah won the Liberia’s presidential election as candidate of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) when he scored 61.5 per cent of the total of 720,023 votes cast, defeating the incumbent vice president of the country, Joseph Boakai, and the candidate of the ruling Unity Party.

The president, who will be leaving for Accra, Ghana, later today is billed to meet with the leadership of the National Assembly before leaving for the troubled Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba state.

Already the President’s advanced team of personnel had left Abuja for Taraba to prepare for his arrival.

It was reliably gathered that while in Taraba, President Buhari will visit the troubled areas to console and address traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state on need to embrace peace and shun all forms of violence.

The latest communal clash on the Mambilla Plateau was reported to have claimed the lives of about 20 persons while 300 cows were either killed or stolen.

The Mambilla Plateau has been witnessing outbreaks of ethnic violence with hundreds of people reported injured or dead in recent times.

President Buhari will then proceed to Accra, Ghana, after the official engagement in Taraba.

While in Accra, President Buhari will on Tuesday attend the country’s 61st Independence Anniversary holding at the Independence Square.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had in a statement issued on Sunday said President Buhari was the only foreign leader invited to the historic event as the Special Guest of Honour.

“Similarly, other than his host, President Nana Akufo-Addo, the Nigerian leader is the only foreign guest scheduled to address the august gathering,’’ Adesina further stated.

The presidential aide added that President Buhari would use the unique opportunity to reaffirm the long-standing warm relations between the people and governments of both brotherly nations.

He said the President would also underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral ties in furtherance of democracy, good governance and overall development not only in the West African sub-region, but also the African continent. (NAN)