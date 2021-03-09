Buhari receives report from Namadi Sambo, glad over elections in Niger Republic

Nigeria shares more than 1,400 kilometres of border with Republic of , and should be concerned about the stability of that country, President Buhari has said. 

According to a statement by Presisential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President spoke Monday House, Abuja, while receiving a report elections in the neighbouring country from former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, who is ECOWAS Head of Mission election in Republic of

are concerned about their stability, and I am glad the elections went well. I am happy was transparent, as attested to by most of the observers,” President Buhari said. 

He congratulated Architect Sambo and his team a job well done, stating; “I am glad you came back with good news.” 

The ECOWAS Head of Mission election said he met with all the stakeholders before the polls, which went into run-off after the initial exercise in December last year was inconclusive, “and observed about 400 polling units in five regions of the country, and the process was peaceful, done professionally. Every citizen was given the right to vote and be voted .” 

The candidate of the ruling party was announced by the electoral body as having won more than 50% of the votes, a decision disputed by the candidate, who has now approached the constitutional court redress. is the court which has powers to declare a winner in an election, according to the Constitution of Republic of

Former Vice President Sambo described the election as “a great on that of December 27 last year,” and thanked President Buhari for facilitating the transportation needs of his team. 

