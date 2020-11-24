Buhari receives Chadian Envoy, says Nigeria’ll always stand by Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will always be there for the Republic of Chad, saying that the countries were not only neighbours but brothers.

Buhari said this when he received a Special Envoy from President Idris Deby of Chad, at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

“Nigeria appreciates the support she is getting in tackling insecurity from Chad Republic.

“We are aware of the problem Chad has with Libya, which supports some Chadian rebels, trying to destabilise the country.