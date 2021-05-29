Buhari receives 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari taken the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca at the State House, .

The News of Nigeria (NAN) that president’ personal physician, Dr Suhayb Rafidadi, administered the vaccine the president at his official residence, State House, Saturday.

Buhari had received the first jab of the vaccination March 6 where he presented with his COVID-19 vaccination card by officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, who supervised the exercise.

The President is the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight .

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development (NPHCDA) had disclosed that 1,945, 273 eligible Nigerians had so far taken the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca .

It also said that 22,162 of Nigerians vaccinated with the first dose had also taken the second dose.

NAN that Nigeria so far received over 3.92 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines delivered under the international Covax scheme. (NAN)

