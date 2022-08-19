Buhari receives 2022 Commonwealth Games athletes on Sept. 15

By Ijeoma Okigbo

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to honour the victorious Team Nigeria athletes to the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, at the Aso Rock Villa.



This is contained in statement by Mohammed Manga, Director of Press, at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (MYSD) on Friday in Abuja.



Manga quoted Sunday Dare, Minister of MYSD, saying that, “the reception is in recognition of the athletes’ performance at the Games” and will be staged on Sept. 15.



“The historic performance of the team, which is the best ever, since 1950 when Nigeria first participated at the Games, is what led to Buhari’s approval that a special reception be held in their honour.



“The event is also part of appreciating the team’s great acts of sacrifice, patriotism and determination, demonstrated at the Games which has brought Nigeria into positive global focus, ” he said.



Dare re-iterated the administration’s commitment to the development of sports, assuring that the ministry would continue to create an enabling environment for sports to thrive.



The minister also called on sports-loving philanthropists in the country to embrace the Adopt-an-Athlete initiative of the ministry and join hands with government in the promotion of sports in Nigeria.



The initiative appeals to corporate bodies and individuals to sponsor an athlete to improve their performance in future events.



Nigeria finished seventh on the medals table, also first in Africa at the Games with 35 medals, comprising 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze. (NAN)

