Buhari reappoints Rector MAN, Oron, for another tenure

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the reappointment of Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua (rtd), as the Rector of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, Akwa Ibom State for another term of final four year.

Effedua who was first appointed on November 17, 2017, as Rector of the academy will continue in his office effective September 2, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe.

According to him, Rear Admiral Jacob Ajani (rtd), has also been appointed as the new Board Chairman of the institution. He is to replace the former Board Chairman, Demola Seriki, who has been appointed as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain.

He further stated that the new Board Chairman will also assume duties officially September 2, 2021.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani earlier on Monday in her Office presented the letter of reappointment to Commodore Emmanuel Duja Effedua.

In attendance was the Director, Human Resource Management, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Awwal Sani.

