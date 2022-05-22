Buhari reappoints National Park Service boss for another 5 years

By Vivian Emoni

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of appointment of Conservator-General, National Park Service, Dr Ibrahim Goni, for another term of five years.

Director, Press at the Ministry of Environment, Mr Saghir el Mohammed, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the re-appointment took effect from May 10.

“Mohammed Abdullahi, Minister of Industry, congratulated Goni on his re-appointment and wished him more fruitful tenure of office,’’ he stated.

Goni was first appointed as conservator-general of the National Park Service in April 2017.

In his first term of office as conservator-general, Goni established 10 additional National Parks, renovated the service’s Headquarters’ building in Abuja, and rangers barracks and chalets. (NAN)

