Buhari reappoints Joseph as NAIC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mrs Folashade Joseph as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for a second term.

The reappointment takes effect from April 11, according to a letter signed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Nanono, in the letter, stated that Joseph’s reappointment was based on her hard work, dedication, commitment, service delivery and contributions to the progress and uplift of the corporation.

The minister urged Joseph to use her reappointment to bring to bear her wealth of experience in driving the activities of the corporation, in accordance with its mandate, enabling act and subsisting laws. (NAN)