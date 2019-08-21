Buhari reappoints Hajo Sani ,others as aides to First Lady

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr. Hajo Sani OON, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration

According to a statement by Suleiman Haruna Director of Information to First Lady of Nigeria, State HouseMalam Hadi Uba has also been reappointed as Special Assistant to the President on Administration.

Dr. Kamal Abdurrahman Muhammad, was equally reappointed as Special Assistant to the President on Health and Personal Physician.

Those reappointed are “all in the Office of the First Lady” the statement said.