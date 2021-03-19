President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Dr Dikko Radda as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria(SMEDAN) for another term of four years.

A statement by Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit, SMEDAN, on Friday in Abuja said the appointment was contained in a letter dated March 12.

The reappointment letter was signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.

Reacting to his reappointment via his verified twitter handle @dikko_radda, the director-general thanked the president for giving him another opportunity to serve and for the confidence reposed in him.

He said the trust reposed in him by the Federal Government had served as a pillar to the unprecedented success recorded in the agency in his first term in office.

Radda was first appointed as the D-G/CEO of SMEDAN in March 2016.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from March 15. (NAN)

