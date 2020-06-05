Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman

Share the news













President Muhammad Buhari has approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC.

Mrs Uwa Suleiman, Spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy disclosed Danbatta’s reappointment in a statement Friday.

She said Danbatta’s reappointment was based on recommendation by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami).



The Minister’s Spokesperson said: “In an effort to consolidate the gains made in the telecommunications sector in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta as the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission.

Professor Danbatta’s reappointment was based on the recommendation of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), FNCS, FBCS, FIIM, in line with the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003.



“While wishing Professor Danbatta the best, the Honourable Minister directs him to significantly improve on the overall performance of the Commission as well as ensure that adequate mechanisms are put in place to facilitate the implementation of all policies of Federal Government through the Ministry.

“Furthermore, the Honourable Minister enjoined him to ensure that the interest of telecommunication consumers, Nigerians and investors are adequately protected,” the statement said.



Related