Buhari reacts to Osinbajo’s ‘surgical procedure’, wishes him speedy recovery

By Danlami Nmodu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to Vice President Yemi osinbajo’s surgical procedure on Saturday.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said the President “wishes” Osinbajo “speedy and full recovery”.

Adesina said, “President Muhammadu Buhari wishes Vice President ‘Yemi Osinbajo speedy and full recovery, after the latter went through a surgical procedure Saturday to treat recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg.

“The President gives glory to God for a successful surgery, and prays for “speedy and full recovery,” commending the medical team at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos, for “their competence, and a job well done.”

“President Buhari assures VP Osinbajo of the prayers of Nigerians, and that of his family.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Buhari’s statement came just as the doctors released a report on the surgical procedure.

A statement signed by Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi Medical Director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, said Satirday evening:

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

