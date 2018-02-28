Buhari re-appoints Segun Awolowo as NEPC Chief Executive Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Olusegun Awolowo as the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adesina quoted a letter signed by Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as saying that the re-appointment of Awolowo was for another four years.

Awolowo, a lawyer and grandson of the late chief Obafemi Awolowo, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013. (NAN)