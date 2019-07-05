Buhari re-appoints Personal Physician, 10 others

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of his Personal Physician, Dr Suhayb Rafindadi and 10 other personal staff.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Those re-appointed by the president, according to the presidential aide, include Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events); Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties) and Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol.

Others are Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President); Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping);Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration) and Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties).

Mr Friday Bethel was reappointed as Personal Assistant (General Duties); Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer) and Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

Shehu disclosed that the appointments take effect from May 29.(NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

