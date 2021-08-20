Buhari re-appoints Oloyede as JAMB Registrar

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Prof. Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for another five years.

Buhari also approved the reappointment of the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Adamu Rasheed, for another five years tenure.

The approval is contained in a statement by Mr Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education and made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the re-appointment takes effect on Aug. 1.

It also noted that the Chief Executive Officer, National Mathematical Center, Prof. Promise Mebine, was also reappointment for another five years.

The statement further said that Dr Hamid Bobboyi, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) alongside Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN) were also reappointed for another four years.

It added that the president had earlier approved the reappointed of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board, (NABTEB) for a second term of four years.

The statement added that her reappointment was to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy. (NAN)

