Buhari re-appoints heads of NCAC, NTDC, NFVCB

April 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Art, Featured, News



President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reappointment of Chief Executive Officers for another term of four years.

According to a statement by , Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) the re-appointed heads are Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC); Mr Folorunso Coker, Director-General, Nigeria Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Director National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

The President also approved the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed as the Chief Executive Officer /Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria.

Alhaji Ahmed was until his appointment, Director of Culture the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State.

