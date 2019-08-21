Buhari re-appoints Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu…Akande too as media aides

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Mr Femi Adesina as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity and Malam Garba Shehu as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity.

According to a statement signed by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Deputy Director (Information) in the State House, the President also re-appointed Mr Laolu Akande as Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President.

President Buhari equally retained Tolu Ogunlesi, Bashir Ahmad, Lauretta Onochie and Nazir Bashiru as Special Assistant, Digital/New Media, Personal Assistant, New Media, Personal Assistant, Social Media and Personal Assistant, Visual Documentation, respectively.

The statement also said following the election of Hon. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada, the former Personal Assistant, Broadcast Media, as the lawmaker representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, the President has appointed Buhari Salau as his replacement.

All appointments take effect from May 29, 2019, except that of the new entrant into the team, Buhari Salau.